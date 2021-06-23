Ahead Of Coldplay's AMA, Fans Root For A BTS And Coldplay Collaboration

Rock band Coldplay is very active on their social media platforms and frequently shares updates regarding their upcoming albums and even interacts with their fans. They took to their Twitter account to announce that they will be doing an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on their social media account. Netizens showered them with a lot of questions and many even asked questions regarding their collaboration with K-pop band BTS.

Netizens want a Coldplay and BTS collab

Netizens have been manifesting the collaboration of BTS and Coldplay for a very long time. Recently, when Coldplay announced that they will be doing an AMA session on Twitter, the BTS ARMY posted a lot of tweets asking Coldplay’s response to a collaboration with BTS. One of the users wrote, “god.. bts and coldplay together would really be amazing especially since these two groups are all about bringing people together. it’ll definitely be an incredible song for millions of people to enjoy.” On February 24, 2021, BTS shared a cover of Coldplay’s song Fix You on MTV Unplugged segment of BTS. Since then, the ARMY has been hoping for real collaboration between the two bands. A user wrote, “no coz what if the bts x coldplay is true? I know I'm not the only one waiting for this after we saw how good that bts cover of "fix you" is manifesting bts and coldplay. “ Take a look at the tweets below.

Hi everyone. If you’ve got any questions you’d like to ask, I’m going to be doing a Q&A here on Twitter at 12noon UK time today. And then Will will be here at 2pm UK. Tweet us your questions! Guy — Coldplay (@coldplay) June 23, 2021

the thought of chris martin falling in love with bts after letting them sing fix you and having a collab with them for coldplay's album is so. Wow like this is insane — can⁷ (@jkzpop) June 23, 2021

bts coldplay bts coldplay bts coldplay pic.twitter.com/8aAKCJqt84 — 𝔪iso (@kkoyaKNJ) June 23, 2021

society once bts x coldplay is released pic.twitter.com/ph6bZ7ZZyk — lauren BTSPLAY!!!!! (@lauren_xyloto) June 23, 2021

god.. bts and coldplay together would really be amazing especially since these two groups are all about bringing people together. it’ll definitely be an incredible song for millions of people to enjoy. pic.twitter.com/CqWvvYt104 — sab⁷ 🧈 (@rmkkyu) June 23, 2021

no coz what if the bts x coldplay is true? I know I'm not the only one waiting for this after we saw how good that bts cover of "fix you" is 👀 manifesting bts and coldplay 🤞 pic.twitter.com/LMpxPZ0G9R — _jkkth ⟬⟭⁷ (@Jekeeey2) June 23, 2021

i STAN BTS x COLDPLAY IS NOT JUST A GREAT MUSIC COLLAB ITS ALSO A GREAT FANDOM COLLAB HELLO IM HERE FOR IT — j- (@meandsomestuff) June 23, 2021

no cause i really hope coldplay x bts happens that would be revolutionary 😩 — dan (@fcktae) June 20, 2021

of all the relationships bts have made with western artists i think their relationship with coldplay has been really cool and genuine to witness and i’m just so happy for the tannies i know this must be really exciting for them pic.twitter.com/z6Nkd4lIGT — minimoni protector (@yoongicrave) June 23, 2021

Coldplay recently released their new song called Higher Power. The song has become a huge hit among the audience and has garnered more than ten million views on YouTube within two weeks. Meanwhile, BTS' Butter, which was released a month ago is still leading all the music charts all around the world. Recently, Billboard revealed that Butter drew over 12.5 million U.S streams and sold 111,400 downloads in the week ending on June 17. It even attracted 25.8 million radio airplay audience impressions ( up 6%) in the week ending June 20 and has topped the Hot 100 chart for the fourth consecutive week breaking the record of their previously released song Dynamite which stayed at the No.1 position for three consecutive weeks.

IMAGE: COLDPLAY / BTS OFFICIAL'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.