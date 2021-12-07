Ahead Of 'Don't Look Up' Release, Each Character Gets Individual Poster; See Pics

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are currently gearing up for their upcoming movie, Don't Look Up. The film will release on Netflix on December 24, and as the date inches closer, the online streaming giant released the individual posters of each character on Tuesday. The film's official Instagram handle also uploaded the posters and gave fans a glimpse into their favourite actors, who will soon be seen in the film. Don't Look Up is also scheduled to get a theatrical release in select theatres on December 10.

Netflix released individual posted of Don't Look Up cast ahead of release

Leonardo DiCaprio's poster sees him with a beard and a light shining in his eye. This is representative of his role in the film, which is that of an astronomy professor. Jennifer Lawrence is seen with bangs on her forehead and two nose piercings, and she too has the same light shining in her eyes as she will play the role of DiCaprio's student in the film.

Other characters with their own posters include Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, rapper Kid Cudi, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry and Mark Rylance. Fans are excited to see their favourite personalities from the world of music like Grande and Kid Cudi take on roles in the film. The duo has also collaborated on a song titled Just Look Up for the film.

The film will follow the journey of two astronauts, who try and warn people about a planet-killing comet approaching Earth. However, no one pays heed to them, but they do everything in their power to get their message across to the people. They approach the President of the United States, played by Meryl Streep and also appear on a morning news segment to draw people's attention to the matter at hand. The duo also meets singer and songwriter Ariana Grande and try everything in their power to achieve their goal. The trailer also shows them getting arrested by the FBI. As Netflix shared the trailer of the Adam McKay directorial, they called it the 'be all movie event of the year'.

Watch the trailer of Don't Look Up here

Image: Instagram/@dontlookupfilm