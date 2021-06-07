Ahead Of 'F9' Release, Vin Diesel Shares A Pic With Paul Walker: 'Hope To Make You Proud'

Actor Vin Diesel recently took to Instagram to share a picture with late actor Paul Walker, who has been an integral part of the Fast and Furious series. The throwback picture shows the two actors brightly smiling for the cameras while twinning in black. In the caption for the post, the actor has mentioned that the picture was sent to him by Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, ahead of the release of his next film, Fast and furious 9. Vin Diesel’s fans have also flooded the comments section with love and support as they remember late actor Paul Walker.

Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker

Hollywood star Vin Diesel has lately been gearing up for his next release, Fast and Furious 9, which has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans. He posted a throwback picture on his Instagram feed, remembering his close friend, Paul Walker, who has been a significant part of seven movies from the franchise. In the picture shared, the two actors can be seen resting around the pavement of a busy street.

Paul Walker is seen looking away from the camera while wearing a bright smile across his face. He is seen dressed in a simple black shirt, which has been topped with a pair of black vintage shades. Vin Diesel, on the other hand, is looking right at the camera while twinning in black.

In the caption for the post, Vin Diesel jotted down his thoughts as his film, Fast and Furious 9 is just weeks away from releasing. He has written that the picture was sent to him by Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, along with a note that expresses how happy the throwback picture makes her feel. Vin Diesel has added that the picture filled him up with emotions and gratitude as an eternal brotherhood is always a blessing. He is also hopeful about making Paul proud with this new instalment of the film. Have a look at the post on Vin Diesel’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have remembered Paul Walker and have also extended their support towards Vin. A few people have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at the comments here.

