Ahead Of F9 Screening, Vin Diesel Begins Countdown For The Movie; Fans 'can't Wait'!

The ninth instalment in The Fast And Furious film series, F9: The Fast Saga, is all set to hit the theatres on June 25, 2021, in the US. Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 9 would reprise his role as Dom Toretto. While fans cannot wait to watch the film, Vin Diesel is also counting days ahead of its release. He recently dropped a still from the film on social media.

Vin Diesel begins the countdown for F9

Vin Diesel recently took to his Instagram handle to share a still from the upcoming film F9: The Fast Saga. As the film is 11 days away from its release, Vin Diesel wrote, "11 days away...🙏🏽" in the caption. He would be appearing as Dom Toretto in the film, who is enjoying being a father to his son.

Fans have been waiting for this ninth edition of the Fast & Furious series. Several celebrities also came forward to express their excitement for the upcoming film. Francis Ngannou wrote, "Can't wait 🔥🔥🔥", in the comment section. Several fans of the film also commented and expressed their excitement to see Vin Diesel reprising his role as Dom Toretto. A fan wrote, "Lots of love. We can't wait.", while another one wrote, "I love you Toretto".

Vin Diesel thanks fans with his 'best sister' Jordana Brewster

The trailer of F9 received a positive response from the audience in millions. Following the response, Vin Diesel shared a video with his co-actor Jordana Brewster to thank the audience. The two shot the video from the sets of the film. Vin Diesel addresses Jordana as his "best sister" in the video. He also threw light on the 21 years journey of the series and called the set their home. Vin Diesel captioned the video as, "Love my sister... @jordanabrewster".

Details about F9

F9 marks the ninth instalment in one of the most successful film franchises Fast & Furious. The film stars Vin Diesel in the lead role, along with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, and Ludacris. Fast & Furious 9 release date in India has not been confirmed yet, however, it would release on June 25 in the US. The film also features Vin Diesel's son Vincent Sinclair.

IMAGE: VIN DIESEL'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.