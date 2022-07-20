Ahead Of Khloe Kardashian's Baby Birth, Sister Kourtney Shows Disappointment In Tristan

Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are currently the talks of the town. Despite their on-again-off-again relationship and Tristan Thompson's cheating scandals, the former couple is all set to welcome another kid via a surrogate. Soon after the news of their second baby came out, Khloe's elder sister Kourtney Kardashian made a swipe at Tristan Thompson which showed her disappointment in the NBA player.

Fans of the famous American family recently noticed that Kourtney Kardashian had unfollowed Tristan Thompson on Instagram. This comes as no surprise to fans following how the Kardashian-Jenner sisters reacted to Tristan Thompson's controversy as he fathered a son with Maralee Nicholas in December, last year. Khloe's sisters were concerned about her and also talked about how she should not take him back in an episode of The Kardashians Season 1.

How Kim Kardashian reacted to the news of Khloe's second baby with Tristan

Kourtney Kardashian is not the only one who reacted to Khloe Kardashian's news of her second baby. Soon after the news broke out, Kim Kardashian shared a cryptic message about "red flags" and "regrets" on Instagram.

Taking to her official handle on the social media platform, the SKIMS founder shared a note on relationships and mentioned how girls fail to see red flags in their partners. Her post read, "Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can't see red flags.” She also added a quote by Dr, Seuss, that read, "Life's too short to wake up with regrets. So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don't and believe that everything happens for a reason." "If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it'd be easy, they just promised it would be worth it," it further added.

Last week People confirmed that Khloe Kardashian is all set to welcome another child with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson via surrogate. Moreover, Khloe Kardashian is "incredibly grateful" to the surrogate. The magazine further revealed that the former couple conceived the baby in November 2021, around a month ahead of Tristan's cheating controversy.

