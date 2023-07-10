Ahead Of Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning, A Look At Tom Cruise's Most Daring Stunts

Quick links:
Tom Cruise first played the role of Ethan Hunt in the first Mission: Impossible film (1996). He hung horizontally from a rope while trying to hack into a system.
In M:I 3 (2006), the actor ran through a road with vehicles exploding on both the sides of the road.
Perhaps the most iconic stunt in the series, Tom Cruise was seen climbing Dubai's Burj Khalifa using gravity gloves. He performed the stunt in front of the 123rd floor.
Cruise jumped off a moving plane in Mission Impossible - Rouge Nation (2015). Even though the actor wore his protective gear, nonetheless it is a daunting task.
In the same film, he had to hold his breath for six minutes in order to complete an entire underwater sequence.
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is expected to up the ante by a lot. Before its release, Cruise's stunt of jumping from a cliff on a bike was also revealed.