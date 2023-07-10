Last Updated:

Ahead Of Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning, A Look At Tom Cruise's Most Daring Stunts

Tom Cruise is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1. This film again features death defying stunts.

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible
1/10
Image: Twitter

Tom Cruise first played the role of Ethan Hunt in the first Mission: Impossible film (1996). He hung horizontally from a rope while trying to hack into a system. 

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible
2/10
Image: Twitter

Tom Cruise hung from a cliff at an incredible height in Mission: Impossible II (2004).

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible
3/10
Image: Twitter

In M:I 3 (2006), the actor ran through a road with vehicles exploding on both the sides of the road.  

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible
4/10
Image: Twitter

Perhaps the most iconic stunt in the series, Tom Cruise was seen climbing Dubai's Burj Khalifa using gravity gloves. He performed the stunt in front of the 123rd floor. 

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible
5/10
Image: Twitter

Cruise jumped off a moving plane in Mission Impossible - Rouge Nation (2015). Even though the actor wore his protective gear, nonetheless it is a daunting task. 

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible
6/10
Image: Twitter

In the same film, he had to hold his breath for six minutes in order to complete an entire underwater sequence. 

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible
7/10
Image: Twitter

In Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018), Cruise learnt to fly a helicopter for a sequence. 

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible
8/10
Image: Twitter

In the same film, the actor held onto a moving plane as it took off into the sky. 

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible
9/10
Image: Twitter

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is expected to up the ante by a lot. Before its release, Cruise's stunt of jumping from a cliff on a bike was also revealed. 

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible
10/10
Image: Twitter

In the upcoming film which releases on July 7, the actor will also be seen being part of a moving train stunt. 

