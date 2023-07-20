Ahead Of Oppenheimer Release, A Look At Other Films On Prominent Scientists

Quick links:
Christopher Nolan directed Oppenheimer will hit the big screens on July 21. The movie has Cillian Murphy essaying the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is known as the father of the Atomic Bomb.
R. Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is another film that narrates the story of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. Released in 2022, the movie received critical acclaim.
The web series Rocket Boys is a biographical account of two Indian nuclear physicists. Starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, the show is about Dr. Homi J Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai.
Mission Mangal, released in 2019, is based on ISRO's Mars Mission aka Mangalyaan, launched in 2014. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha, and others.
The Current War is a historical drama that narrates the competition between scientists Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse. The Hollywood film was released in 2017.
Tesla is a 2020 biographical film. The Hollywood movie features the life story of Nikola Tesla who fights a battle to bring his electrical system to practical use. Ethan Hawke stars in the film.
The Man Who Knew Infinity is a 2015 British biographical movie. The film is based on the life of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. Dev Patel plays the protagonist in the movie.