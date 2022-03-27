Ahead Of Oscars 2022, A Look At Some Unforgettable Moments From Previous Academy Awards

Oscars 2022 is right around the corner and a much-awaited prestigious event will be held on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. This will mark the 94th Academy Awards and will welcome performances by Billie Eilish, Beyoncé and others. As the 94th Academy Awards are only hours away, here are some iconic Oscars moments over the years.

Memorable Oscars moments

Ellen DeGeneres' Oscars selfie

It was at the Oscars 2014 that popular talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres uploaded an iconic star-studded selfie that took the internet by storm. The picture featured Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong'o, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper and many others. The picture has a whopping 2.9 million retweets and became the talk of the town that year.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Leonardo DiCaprio fins his first Oscar award

It was only in 2016 that Leonardo DiCaprio finally won an Oscar award, which was for Best Actor (Motion Picture Drama) for his role in The Revenant. The special moment got a standing ovation by the audience and fans and followers of the actor were over the moon for him. The Titanic actor was first nominated for an Oscar in 1994 and received nominations in 2005, 2007 and 2014 as well, but finally won in 2016.

Best picture mix-up

It was during the 2017 Oscars that the award for Best picture was handed to La La Land, only for the team to be informed that Moonlight had in fact won after they headed to the stage to celebrate. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were presenting the award and when the team learnt about the news of the mix-up, La La Land producer Fred Berger took the mic and said, "We lost, by the way," according to People. Fellow producer Jordan Horowitz also chimed in and presented the award to Moonlight as he said, "There was a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture. I'm going to be really proud to hand this to my friends from Moonlight."

Bong Joon-ho's Parasite steals the show

The popular South Korean director stole the show at Oscars 2020 as he won three awards for his work in the thriller flick, Parasite. He won awards for Best Director, Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay as well.

Eminem's performance

Celebrities and fans watching the Oscars 2020 were over the moon when the rapper took the stage to perform his hit number Lose Yourself. A fun fact about his performance is that Lose Yourself won the Oscars 18 years ago in 2003, for which the rapper was famously not in attendance. He took to social media and thanked the Academy for having him as he hilariously wrote, "Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."

Image: Twitter/@TheEllenShow, @popligion