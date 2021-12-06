Ahead Of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Release, Kevin Feige Opens Up About Future MCU Projects

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige is currently gearing up for the release of the much-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home but has promised future project announcements soon. The producer recently spoke to Screen Rant and mentioned that there will soon be news and the company will also announce 'various events'. Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit the big screen on December 17, 2021, and will release a day earlier in India.

Kevin Feige opens up about future projects ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home release

MCU will soon have yet another film to add to its collection as Spider-Man: No Way Home releases on December 17, 2021. Feige was recently asked by the publication if Marvel's secrecy has kept him from making certain announcements. The producer mentioned that future plans for the universe will be unveiled soon. He mentioned that although the pandemic has forced the company to change the way in which announcements are made, he assured fans that something is coming up very soon. However, he credited the pandemic as he mentioned that it has allowed Marvel to focus on what is yet to come.

Speaking about Spider-Man: No Way Home, Feige mentioned that the film was 'as big' as anything that had been experienced before. He called it 'good timing', as the release date is right around the corner. Indian fans are extremely excited about the release of the film as it will take place before the rest of the world. Sony Pictures made the exciting announcement as it shared an all-new poster of the upcoming film and wrote, "We have some exciting news for all the Spider-Man & Marvel fans! Our favourite superhero will be swinging in one day earlier than the US! Catch #SpiderManNoWayHome on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Marvel Cinematic Universe recently released the second trailer of the film, which saw a villain from previous films returning to the big screen. The upcoming film will see Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland trying to enlist Benedict Cumberbatch's character, Doctor Strange's assistance to rectify the past after the secret about his identity as Spider-Man gets out into the world. Doctor Strange reveals in the trailer that something went wrong in the spell to protect Peter's identity and that visitors from every universe will soon enter.

Watch the trailer here

Image: Instagram/@kevinfeige, AP