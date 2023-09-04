Ahead Of The Nun II, A Look At Highest Grossing Horror Films Of 2023

Quick links:
The Nun II is set to release on September 7, coming from the long line of James Wan’s The Conjuring franchise. With such expectations behind it, here are this year's prominent horror/thrillers.
Patrick Wilson's directorial debut, Insidious: The Red Door became a success with $188 million at the box office against a meagre $16 million.
While Alexander Skarsgaard played a coldblooded billionaire in Succession, he plays a novel writer who marries into money and uncovers a dark secret in Infinity Pool. The film made $5.2 million.
A24's most successful horror film to date, Talk To Me has made $44 million so far against a $4.5 million budget.
Beau Is Afraid is the third full-length release from horror-thriller director Ari Aster, and made $11 million against a $35 million budget.
M3gan is a sci-fi horror based around an artificial intelligence doll tasked with babysitting. It made a ground-breaking $181 million against a modest $12 million budget.
Evil Dead Rise is a successor to the Sam Raimi franchise and has made a phenomenal $146.7 million throughout its run against a mere $15-19 million reported budget.
The Pope's Exorcist became an unlikely hit at the box office. Featuring Russell Crowe, the film had a reported budget of $18 million, and made $76.6 million worldwide.
Scream VI continues the legacy of the long-running slasher series, and made almost $170 million against a budget of a reported $35 million.