Last Updated:

Ahead Of The Nun II, A Look At Highest Grossing Horror Films Of 2023

This year has been eventful for horror-thrillers, as four such titles have now made more than $100 million at the global box office.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
The Nun II
1/10
Image: IMDb

The Nun II is set to release on September 7, coming from the long line of James Wan’s The Conjuring franchise. With such expectations behind it, here are this year's prominent horror/thrillers.

Insidious: The Red Door
2/10
Image: IMDb

Patrick Wilson's directorial debut, Insidious: The Red Door became a success with $188 million at the box office against a meagre $16 million.

Infinity Pool
3/10
Image: IMDb

While Alexander Skarsgaard played a coldblooded billionaire in Succession, he plays a novel writer who marries into money and uncovers a dark secret in Infinity Pool. The film made $5.2 million.

Talk To Me
4/10
Image: IMDb

A24's most successful horror film to date, Talk To Me has made $44 million so far against a $4.5 million budget.

Beau Is Afraid
5/10
Image: IMDb

Beau Is Afraid is the third full-length release from horror-thriller director Ari Aster, and made $11 million against a $35 million budget.

M3gan
6/10
Image: IMDb

M3gan is a sci-fi horror based around an artificial intelligence doll tasked with babysitting. It made a ground-breaking $181 million against a modest $12 million budget.

Evil Dead Rise
7/10
Image: IMDb

Evil Dead Rise is a successor to the Sam Raimi franchise and has made a phenomenal $146.7 million throughout its run against a mere $15-19 million reported budget.

The Pope's Exorcist
8/10
Image: IMDb

The Pope's Exorcist became an unlikely hit at the box office. Featuring Russell Crowe, the film had a reported budget of $18 million, and made $76.6 million worldwide.

Scream VI
9/10
Image: IMDb

Scream VI continues the legacy of the long-running slasher series, and made almost $170 million against a budget of a reported $35 million.

Knock at the Cabin
10/10
Image: IMDb

M Night Shyamalan returned with the apocalyptic psychological horror Knock at the Cabin, which stars Dave Bautista, and made $54.8 million against a $20 million budget.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Scam 2003 The Telgi Story success bash: Pratik Gandhi joins Gagan Dev Riar, team

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story success bash: Pratik Gandhi joins Gagan Dev Riar, team
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs share photos with siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs share photos with siblings
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com