Aimée Osbourne On Not Being A Part Of 'The Osbournes': I Always Really Valued My Privacy

Aimée Osbourne has revealed the reason for her decision to not be a part of her family reality TV show The Osbournes. Aimée, who is the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that despite growing up with a famous father, she always valued her privacy. The Osbournes was a famous show running between 2002 and 2005. Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Kelly and Jack too were part of the show. However, Aimée Osbourne was never part of the show and she has now spoken about her decision.

Aimée Osbourne on why she refused to be part of her family reality TV

During an interview with New York’s Q1043 radio program, Aimée Osbourne explained that she valued her privacy too much and hence, did not want to appear alongside her parents. She added that despite growing up in a famous household, she valued her privacy. Aimée Osbourne also said that she did not find it interesting to be remembered as a teenager. She also stated in the interview that featuring on the show did not align with the goals that she had set for the future.

Aimée Osbourne further mentioned in the interview that she was happy that it worked out well for her family. She pointed out that while she herself was quite happy about how the show did, she personally knew that it wasn’t for her. She said that she was aware of who she was and thus just knew that the TV show was something that she would never be able to consider realistically. Aimée Osbourne further jovially hinted that she felt weird that she was more mature back then than she was now. Sharon Osbourne, mother of Aimée Osbourne, had spoken in June 2018 to People magazine in which she mentioned that Aimée left home at 16 and couldn’t live in the house where the filming would usually happen. She had added that it drove her insane. Further on, Sharon had said that Aimée Osbourne did not like to grow up in front of the camera and that she hated the idea.

