One of the most prestigious events in the world, the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has kickstarted on a grand note in France. The event aims at celebrating films of all genres, including documentaries, from across the world. The ongoing edition of Cannes witnessed notable names from the entertainment fraternity gracing the red carpet of the gala event in their best outfits.

After impressing her fans with her stunning looks in the previous editions of the film festival, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took her fashion game a notch higher for Cannes 2022. From red carpet looks to after-party attires, the former beauty queen managed to stun the global audience with her impeccable taste in fashion. Aishwarya's little daughter Aaradhya also accompanied her to the star-studded festival. Recently, a video featuring Aaradhya Bachchan and Eva Longoria sharing a sweet moment during the Cannes 2022 party is doing rounds on social media.

Aaradhya Bachchan hugs Eva Longoria at Cannes 2022 party

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reunited with actor Eva Longoria at Cannes 2022 as they represented L'Oreal at the festival. On Wednesday, the duo were seen attending the Cannes party where the Bachchan family including Aaradhya, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai ran into Eva Longoria.

In one of the clips, Aishwarya and Eva are seen talking to each other and soon the American actor notices the little Aaradhya and the two greet each other adorably. Glimpses of Aaradhya sharing a warm hug with the Desperate Housewives star are going viral on the internet. In one of the videos, Aaradhya is also seen interacting with Eva's 3-year-old son Santiago on a video call.

Take a look at the clip here:

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai attended the screening of Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick with actor Eva Longoria at Cannes 2022. She wore a black Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Image: Instagram@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/AP