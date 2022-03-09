Ajitpal Singh, Nakul Verma & 8 Other Talents Shortlisted For BAFTA Breakthrough India 2022

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts, also called BAFTA, has revealed the names of ten emerging talents across India. The talents have been shortlisted from across the Indian gaming, film and television industries. The selected participants will take part in the 2022 edition of its BAFTA Breakthrough India initiative which is supported by Netflix. For the unversed, this year's BAFTA Breakthrough India participants have been selected by a Jury including Shonali Bose, Anupam Kher, Monika Shergill and chaired by Breakthrough India Ambassador, A R Rahman.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, BAFTA announced the list of 10 selected candidates. The organisation tweeted, "Introducing the 2022 #BAFTABreakthrough India participants!" It added, "These newcomers from film, games and television were selected by a jury including Shonali Bose, @AnupamPKher and Monika Shergill, chaired by @arrahman." The organization even shared a link for the whole information about the same. It mentioned, "Read more about them here: https://bafta.org/supporting-talent/breakthrough/breakthrough-india-2022… #NetflixIndia".

Ajitpal Singh, Nakul Verma, and 8 more; check here

The 2022 contingent includes writer-director Ajitpal Singh (Tabbar, Fire in the Mountain); composer Alokananda Dasgupta (Sacred Games), writer Shubham (Eeb Allay Ooo!), writer-director Arati Kadav (Cargo), producer Mathivanan Rajendran (“Nirvana Inn”), game director Nakul Verma (“In My Shadow”), writer-director Leena Manimekalai (“Maadathy, an Unfairy Tale”), writer-director Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!), cinematographer Saumyananda Sahi (Eeb Allay Ooo!), writer Shubham (Eeb Allay Ooo!) and performer Sumukhi Suresh (Pushpavalli).

The participants will have opportunities to interact with leading British and Indian creatives during the programme. Apart from that, they will also receive one-to-one meetings, global networking opportunities, free access to BAFTA events and screenings for 12 months, and full BAFTA voting membership.

The executive director of learning and new talent at BAFTA, Tim Hunter had said that through their successful first cycle in India, they were delighted to introduce such a broad and diverse group of creative voices to their industry networks in the UK and beyond, helping to recognize their talent on the global stage. He further added, "With our second cycle we see that this was just the tip of the iceberg and we’re so excited to be working with another crop of such world-class talent."

