Akon Announces Cryptocurrency-based New City In Uganda Called 'Akon City'

While many pop stars and music celebrities have made various donations to charity, Akon has been directly involved in multiple development projects that would benefit the needy. It has been recently announced that the singer is building an ‘Akon City’ in Uganda, which is all set to have a system based on cryptocurrency. A massive amount of investment has been made for this project by a consulting firm called KE International, who the singer has been working with. Akon made the announcement himself and has also revealed the set timeline for this city to be built.

Akon announces cryptocurrency-themed ‘Akon City’

The government in Uganda had announced a couple of days back that a total of one square mile of land has been allotted to the singer to build the ‘Akon City’. KE International has reportedly invested a total of $6 billion for this project and the city will be located in Senegal. Akon said that “African resources” have been utilized in the building of this city. It is currently given a deadline of the year 2036 and is touted to have residents, malls, parks, school, universities, a police station, a stadium as well as a solar power plant.

The total construction of this city will be taking place in three different phases, according to Complex. The first phase will be completed at the end of 2023. The second phase will be ending by 2029 and the final phase of the construction of Akon City will thus end in 2036. However, the total cost of building this city has not yet been finalised by either Akon or by the authorities of the Ugandan government. The pop star also said that he is confident that the people who live there would be able to afford the services available.

The cryptocurrency that has been announced for this city is being referred to as ‘Akoin’. The blueprint that has been laid on in Senegal also includes Hamptons Hospital Campus, a mall, as well as a waste management service. Further details about the commencement of this development project are expected to be announced soon.