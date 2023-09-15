Al Pacino, Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Enjoy Date Night Amid Baby's Custody Battle

Actor Al Pacino and his girlfriend seem to have mended fences after they were spotted on a romantic date night out.

The 'Scarface' actor was snapped on a date night with Noor Alfallah at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, seemingly shooting down speculation they're on the rocks, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

Al Pacino wore all black for the date night, donning an oversized t-shirt, longline black blazer and black trainers, for a smart-casual look. Pacino completed the lock with a gold and black pendant. He styled his silver hair into a messy, tousled style. Noor meanwhile looked chic in a black, flowing dress, which showed off her incredible figure.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', she carried with her a small black bag with a golden chain. Her long, black hair was styled into casual waves as she clutched her phone in her hand. Despite her recent initiation of a custody battle, she stayed close to her boyfriend.

The young mother reportedly filed a Petition to Determine Parental Relationship and asked the court to give her primary custody over the pair's son, Roman. She wasn't asking to fully shut Al out, but instead wanted to share the legal custody while keeping physical custody exclusive to herself.

After about a year of dating, Al and Noor welcomed their child in June. Although Al was surprised by the pregnancy, he did make a "voluntary declaration of parentage", according to documents obtained by Blast. From here, it's up to the court system to determine how custody will be best split.