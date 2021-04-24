Al Pacino's Quiz: How Well Do You Know About The Oscar-winning Actor? Find Out

Today, March 25, 2020, marks the 80th birthday of veteran actor Al Pacino. Al Pacino has appeared in over 61 Hollywood films and has wowed audiences with his acting abilities. Here is a trivia quiz related specifically to the actor and his life. Take this quiz if think you love to know about celebs and also a big fan of Al Pacino. Here is a quiz based on the actor’s career, and personal life
Al Pacino's quiz
Al Pacino was nominated for an Academy Award how many times before he won?
2. Which famous playwright was the subject of a documentary directed by Al Pacino?
- William Shakespeare
- Tom Stoppard
- Tennessee Williams
- Samuel Beckett
3. What was the name of the character played by Al Pacino in the Godfather films?
- Tony Montana
- Sonny Corleone
- Michael Corleone
- Frank Keller
4. Which neighbourhood in New York City was Al Pacino born in?
- Williamsburg
- Yonkers
- East Harlem
- Jackson Heights
5. What film did Al Pacino win his first Academy Award for Best Actor for?
- Cape Fear
- Scent Of A Woman
- Heat
- Out For Justice
6. In 1974, "Godfather II" earned several Academy Award nominations, but who among the veteran actors will beat Al Pacino for best actor?
- Art Carney
- John Wayne
- Jimmy Stewart
- Jack Nicholson
7. Al Pacino is afflicted with which disorder?
- Dyslexia
- Anorexia
- Insomnia
- Colour Blindness
8. How many sisters does Al Pacino have?
9. How many years after his first nomination did Al Pacino win his first Oscar?
10. In "Sea of Love", Al Pacino finds out Ellen Barkin is from where?
- Wilmington, DE
- Laurel, MD
- Binghamton, NY
- York, PA
11. Where was Al Pacino born?
- Queens
- South Bronx
- New Jersey
- Brooklyn
12. In "Scent of a Woman," what physical handicap does Al Pacino's character have?
- He Is Deaf
- He Is Mentally Retarded
- He Has A Peg Leg
- He Is Blind
13. In which movie did Al Pacino sport a beard?
- The Godfather
- Serpico
- Crash
- Simone
14. What is actor Al Pacino's real name?
- Tim Allen Dick
- Riley B. King
- Alfredo James Pacino
- Francis Albert Sinatra
15. Whose first movie role was in "Panic in Needle Park" followed later by "Any Given Sunday"?
- Jamie Foxx
- Al Pacino
- LL Cool J
- Randy Quaid
16. Who won an Oscar in the 1990's for playing the character, Frank Slade?
- Morgan Freeman
- Dustin Hoffman
- Al Pacino
- Gene Hackman
17. What actor played Barbara Stanwyck's love interest in "Crime of Passion" and Al Pacino's nemesis in "The Godfather"?
- James Caan
- Ralph Bellamy
- Sterling Hayden
- Robert De Niro
18. What was Al Pacino's nickname when he was a child?
Answers:
- 8
- William Shakespeare
- Michael Corleone
- East Harlem
- Scent Of A Woman
- Art Carney
- Insomnia
- Four
- 21
- York, PA
- South Bronx
- He Has A Peg Leg
- Serpico
- Alfredo James Pacino
- Al Pacino
- Al Pacino
- Sterling Hayden
- Sonny
