Al Pacino's Quiz: How Well Do You Know About The Oscar-winning Actor? Find Out

Today, March 25, 2020, marks the 80th birthday of veteran actor Al Pacino. Al Pacino has appeared in over 61 Hollywood films and has wowed audiences with his acting abilities. Here is a trivia quiz related specifically to the actor and his life. Take this quiz if think you love to know about celebs and also a big fan of Al Pacino. Here is a quiz based on the actor’s career, and personal life Al Pacino's quiz Al Pacino was nominated for an Academy Award how many times before he won? 8

10

12

5 2. Which famous playwright was the subject of a documentary directed by Al Pacino? William Shakespeare

Tom Stoppard

Tennessee Williams

Samuel Beckett 3. What was the name of the character played by Al Pacino in the Godfather films? Tony Montana

Sonny Corleone

Michael Corleone

Frank Keller 4. Which neighbourhood in New York City was Al Pacino born in? Williamsburg

Yonkers

East Harlem

Jackson Heights 5. What film did Al Pacino win his first Academy Award for Best Actor for? Cape Fear

Scent Of A Woman

Heat

Out For Justice 6. In 1974, "Godfather II" earned several Academy Award nominations, but who among the veteran actors will beat Al Pacino for best actor? Art Carney

John Wayne

Jimmy Stewart

Jack Nicholson 7. Al Pacino is afflicted with which disorder? Dyslexia

Anorexia

Insomnia

Colour Blindness 8. How many sisters does Al Pacino have? Three

Four

One

Two 9. How many years after his first nomination did Al Pacino win his first Oscar? 8

21

4

1 10. In "Sea of Love", Al Pacino finds out Ellen Barkin is from where? Wilmington, DE

Laurel, MD

Binghamton, NY

York, PA 11. Where was Al Pacino born? Queens

South Bronx

New Jersey

Brooklyn 12. In "Scent of a Woman," what physical handicap does Al Pacino's character have? He Is Deaf

He Is Mentally Retarded

He Has A Peg Leg

He Is Blind 13. In which movie did Al Pacino sport a beard? The Godfather

Serpico

Crash

Simone 14. What is actor Al Pacino's real name? Tim Allen Dick

Riley B. King

Alfredo James Pacino

Francis Albert Sinatra 15. Whose first movie role was in "Panic in Needle Park" followed later by "Any Given Sunday"? Jamie Foxx

Al Pacino

LL Cool J

Randy Quaid 16. Who won an Oscar in the 1990's for playing the character, Frank Slade? Morgan Freeman

Dustin Hoffman

Al Pacino

Gene Hackman 17. What actor played Barbara Stanwyck's love interest in "Crime of Passion" and Al Pacino's nemesis in "The Godfather"? James Caan

Ralph Bellamy

Sterling Hayden

Robert De Niro 18. What was Al Pacino's nickname when he was a child? Tony

Godfather

Big

Sonny Answers: 8 William Shakespeare Michael Corleone East Harlem Scent Of A Woman Art Carney Insomnia Four 21 York, PA South Bronx He Has A Peg Leg Serpico Alfredo James Pacino Al Pacino Al Pacino Sterling Hayden Sonny Image Source: A Still from Hunters trailer

