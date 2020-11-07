Al Roker Announces He Has Prostate Cancer On 'Today' Show, Says He'll Undergo Surgery

Al Roker publically revealed on Today show that he is diagnosed with prostate cancer. Al Roker serves as the weatherman on Today show and also occasionally appears as the co-host for the show. The 66-year-old revealed that he will be undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed.

Al Roker announces he has prostate cancer on Today show

Also Read | 'Today Show' Hosts Roker & Melvin Stop Co-hosting As Staffer Tests Positive For COVID-19

It was during the show that Al Roker's prostate cancer was addressed by the host himself. Al mentioned that the reason he wants to announce it publically is to shed light on the fact that several men in the world are diagnosed with prostate cancer just like him. The weatherman went on to add that if one happens to detect it early it can be treated and thus he wished to take the viewers on a journey.

Al continued that he wishes to educate and protect the men. He then went on to say that he does not want people to feel sorry for him. He added that he knows he is going to be okay once the surgery is completed.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Unveils Cover Of His Third Book 'Your Best Day Is Today', Hopes Fans Like It

Al Roker spoke about the time he found out about his cancer and shared his experience on what his thoughts were. He revealed that he had gone to the doctor for a routine check-up, it was during this time the doctor made him sit down and shut the door. He further added that he simply felt like things were not okay and he cleared his head. Soon, the doctor informed Al Roker about the cancer. Al claimed that he felt quite bad and did not tell his wife anything about it.

Also Read | National Cancer Awareness Day 2020 Quotes And Posters To Share Today

In the same show, the doctor who will be attending Al Roker later in this week mentioned that the cancer appears limited. However, he warned that it has gotten a bit aggressive due to which they have decided to remove the prostate. The doctor further added that the goal of the surgery is to help Al get back to his normal activities. He revealed that he walks a lot and tries to keep himself in a good shape. Continuing his statement, the doctor said that Al has also begun to eat healthy and all of these aspects add up to him recovering at a faster rate after the surgery is done.

Also Read | Huma Qureshi To Play Virtual Antakshari For Fankind & Raise Funds For Kids Fighting Cancer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.