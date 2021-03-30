'Alabama Shakes' Drummer Steven William Johnson Arrested For Alleged Minor Maltreatment

Steven William Johnson, who has been associated with the rock band Alabama Shakes in the capacity of a drummer, has been arrested on the grounds of mistreating a minor. Amongst the several charges that have been laid by the local grand jury, there are allegations of "‘wilful torture, wilful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise wilfully maltreating a child under the age of 18’'. Gone March 24th, the drummer was taken into custody and his bail from the same was set at US $21,500 (Or close to INR 16 lakhs). The information regarding Johnson's incarceration and bail amount was furnished by The Limestone county sheriff’s office in Limestone County, Alabama, to The Rolling Stones.

Previous run-ins of Steven William Johnson with the law prior to his child abuse allegations:

During March last year, Johnson pleaded guilty for the violation of a domestic violence protection order that was filed by his ex-wife. The latter had accused Johnson of threatening, harassing, stalking, and choking her in 2018, when they divorced after three and a half years of marriage. Back then, it was observed that the drummer had received a one-year suspended prison sentence and 24 months probation. As far as the band's response to reports that say something on the lines of "Steven William Johnson arrested" are concerned, the other teammates are yet to comment on it.

About Alabama Shakes:

Alabama Shakes was a former American rock band. The group, which came together in Athens back in 2009, was front-lined by lead singer and guitarist Brittany Howard, guitarist Heath Fogg, bassist Zac Cockrell, and drummer Steve Johnson.AC/DC and Led Zeppelin. In 2011, they signed to ATO in the US and Rough Trade in the UK, and received critical acclaim – and several Grammy nominations – for their debut album, 2012’s Boys & Girls. Alabama Shakes disbanded in 2018, citing several creative differences, as per a report by The Guardian. As far as Steven William Johnson's child abuse charges are concerned, The Guardian reports that Johnson's arraignment date is set for April 7th. More details regarding it all will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

