Alan Sugar's Brother Passes Away After Complications Due To COVID-19

Earlier today, the British business magnate and The Apprentice star Alan Sugar took to his Instagram handle to announce the heartbreaking news of his brother Derek's demise. Sharing a picture of his brother on Instagram, Alan mourned his death and revealed that his brother passed away after contracting COVID-19, as it 'complicated his underlying health problems'. As soon as he shared the tragic news, heartfelt condolences from fans and his peers started pouring in on social media.

Alan Sugar's brother dies from Coronavirus

On December 15, 2020, Alan Sugar broke the news of his brother Derek's death through his Twitter and Instagram handles. The Apprentice fame penned an emotional note for his brother as he leaves for his heavenly abode amid his battle with COVID-19, revealed Alan himself. In addition to expressing his grief, Alan revealed that his brother was a big 'Spurs' fan and that he will never forget how happy Derek was when he bought him the club.

Sharing a picture on Derek on his Instagram handle, Alan Sugar, aka Lord Sugar, wrote, "My brother Derek died today another victim of covid which complicated his underlying health problems". Alan added, "He was a life long Spurs fan and my sister in law made me laugh in 1991 thanking me for buying Spurs for him. The 73-year-old concluded writing, "He will be sadly missed by the whole family. RIP BRO (sic)".

Check out Alan Sugar's Instagram post below:

For the unversed, Alan Sugar was the part-owner and chairman of Tottenham Hotspur football club from 1991 to 2001 before the businessman reportedly sold his remaining stake for a whopping £25 million back in 2007. However, as soon as he broke the tragic news to fans, hundreds of users took to the comment section of his IG post to extend their condolences to him and Derek's family.

While one user commented writing, "My thoughts are with you Lord Sugar, I lost my mum yesterday, the pain is unbearable", another wrote, "Sending you and your family my sincerest condolences. I pray God surrounds all of you with love, strength and peace that offers comfort during this emotional time. My son is suffering from liver failure due to his battle with COVID-19. This virus is horribly cruel".

Take a look:

