Alec Baldwin & Family Mark Halloween With 'last-minute' Costumes Days After 'Rust' Tragedy

Alec Baldwin and his family marked Halloween celebrations just a few days after a recent on-set shooting on Rust sets that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Taking to her Instagram handle, Alec's wife Hilaria Baldwin posted a series of photos and videos of her children and husband clad in quirky outfits.

Alec Baldwin and family celebrate Halloween

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, November 1, Hilaria shared the photos and wrote in her caption," Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes…a little hodge-podge…but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart. Happy Halloween, from the Baldwinitos. They give us. We send you." Take a look,

As per Fox News, the celebrations come shortly after the Baldwins interacted with photographers in Vermont, mentioning that Alec has been keenly cooperating with the police on an everyday basis. However, they refrained from spilling details on the ongoing investigation. "She was my friend," Alec was quoted as saying during his interaction.

He noted that the "very well-oiled crew" was filming on the sets when the unfortunate incident took place. The fatal shooting was recorded as a "one-in-a-trillion event" by Baldwin. He had earlier iterated his intention to limit the use of firearms on the sets from now on.

Meanwhile, Hilaria was also seen driving Alec around a ski town, with the duo hiding their faces from the photographers in their attempt to maintain a low profile. Hilaria Baldwin had earlier mentioned that it was "impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident."

She said, "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It's said, "there are no words" because it's impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident."

Alec had also expressed his shocking state right after the accident, noting that he was in constant touch with the cinematographer's family. "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he tweeted earlier.

