Alec Baldwin & Wife Hilaria Expecting Their 7th Child; 'another Baldwinito Is Coming'

Alec Baldwin, who is set to make his comeback in movies nearly five months after the Rust shooting incident, recently left his fans elated by announcing the pregnancy of his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. He further announced that this will be their seventh baby and added how they were beyond happy with the news.

Numerous celebrity stars and fans took to Alec Baldwin's latest social media post and dropped in congratulatory messages for the actor and his family while extending love and good wishes to them. Take a look at how Alec Baldwin and his family are celebrating their pregnancy.

Alec Baldwin & Hilaria Baldwin to become parents for 7th time

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria recently took to their respective official Instagram handles and posted a blissful video clip depicting how the couple and their six kids are celebrating after learning that they will soon be welcoming a baby into their family. While pouring her heart out, Hilaria Baldwin penned a heartfelt note in the caption in which she mentioned how their new baby was a bright spot in their lives and a blessing and gift during such uncertain times. Adding to it, she even revealed how their kids became super-excited the moment they announced their pregnancy to them.

The caption read, "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call “life.” Our love to you and your loved ones" (sic)

Many celebrity artists namely Carolina Bermudez, Tanya Zuckerbrot, Daniella Monet, Brad Meltzer, Leslie Jordan and more took to the comments section and congratulated the family. On the other hand, many fans extended their love and blessings by sharing hearts and flying kiss emojis in the comments section. Take a look at some of the reactions to Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's pregnancy announcement.

Image: Instagram/@alecbaldwininsta/AP