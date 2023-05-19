Alec Baldwin Becomes Grandfather As Daughter Ireland Welcomes Baby Girl

Alec Baldwin, the Hollywood actor recently became a grandfather as his daughter Ireland Baldwin and her boyfriend RAC welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Holland. Ireland shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a family picture with the caption ‘Holland’. The photo shows Ireland on the hospital bed, cradling her newborn daughter, while RAC sits beside her.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from friends and fans. One user commented, "Congrats Ireland!!!!!!" while another wrote, "Welcome to the world, baby girl Holland." Many expressed their excitement with red heart emoticons and celebratory messages. Check out her post below:

Ireland surprised her followers with her pregnancy news in December 2022 when she posted a video from an ultrasound appointment. The couple had been publicly dating since 2021. In January, Ireland casually revealed the sex of their baby, referring to her little one using feminine pronouns.

Ireland explained why she chose Holland name

During an interview on Girlboss Radio, Ireland explained why they chose the name Holland for their daughter. "I'm Ireland, so (we chose) another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she shared. "I've always loved the name since I was young. I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name."

Alec Baldwin, known for his numerous roles in film and television, can now add the title of "grandfather" to his list of accomplishments. While he has not publicly commented on the arrival of his granddaughter. The actor was recenty relieved from the Rust shooting case. He has also returned to the film's sets to resume work. Meanwhile, fans and well-wishers have been pouring love on new parents Ireland and RAC.