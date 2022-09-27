Alec Baldwin Credits Family For Keeping Him Alive Post 'Rust' Tragedy; 'Life Will Not...'

The year 2021 might not have ended on a good note for Hollywood star Alec Baldwin who was involved in the tragedy that happened on the shooting sets of his next film Rust. The incident that took the life of the cinematographer Hutchins, had stained the actor's reputation while leading to a thorough investigation.

However, amid all the investigations surrounding the tragic incident, the actor who recently welcomed his seventh child with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, expressed gratitude to his family for keeping him alive over the last year after the fallout of the accidental shooting.

Alec Baldwin's emotional message for family post Rust incident

Alec alluded to the tragedy in an Instagram post with pictures of his children and explained how despite the ups and downs in his life, his family kept him alive. "My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life May never be the same."

"Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too," he continued, seemingly referring to the news he could face criminal charges in the shooting.

Alec's post featured several snaps of his growing brood of kids, including Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 1. "These kids. All of them were born in 212. Same hospital. The first four are in the same room. Last three in the same, but a different room," he added in another Instagram post dedicated to his children.

As per Variety, the Federal Bureau of Investigation recently concluded the investigation into the Rust shooting and declared that the firearm that killed Hutchins could not have fired "without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional." The FBI's conclusion didn't align with Baldwin's previous statements regarding the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the news of their seventh child's arrival was shared by Hilaria with a video on Instagram. "She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true." She further added, "Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you (sic)," she wrote alongside the video.

IMAGE: Instagram/Hilariabaldwin