Alec Baldwin Deletes Twitter Handle After Detailed 'Rust' Tragedy Interview

Days after actor Alec Baldwin who broke down during an emotional interview about Rust's fatal shooting tragedy has now deleted one of his two verified accounts on Twitter. When checked on December 6, the actor's verified @alecbaldwin account no longer exists on the micro-blogging site. He had used that account to issue his first official statement following the October 21 on-set incident in which Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was left injured.

Apart from the Hollywood actor, it seems that his wife, Hilaria Baldwin also appears to have deleted her account. It comes after Baldwin gave his first interview about the incident on December 2. The actor opened up about the unfortunate incident that became the talk of the town in October and mentioned he would 'go to any lengths to undo what happened.' The actor said that his career 'could be' over after the incident, but mentioned that his family is all he has and he couldn't care less about his career at this point. He also mentioned that he 'can't imagine' ever being part of the film that had a gun in it ever again. The actor also revealed that he 'didn't pull the trigger' that fatally shot Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Meanwhile, at the time, using the now-deleted @alecbaldwin Twitter handle, he had said, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred."

Baldwin's other Twitter handle @alecbaldwin__, is still functioning but there have not been any tweets from the account since October 19. Other Twitter accounts associated with the actor have also gone dark or been set to private, with the account of Baldwin's foundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) restricting comments. As of December 6 evening, both Baldwin's and Hilaria Baldwin's Instagram accounts were still functional.

The actor recently posted on social media after a long break and mentioned that his wife, Hilaria Baldwin gave him a reason to live through it all after the incident took place. He uploaded a picture of himself with one of the six children he shares with Hilaria and expressed his love and gratitude for her.

Image: AP