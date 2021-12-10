Alec Baldwin Drops Letter By 'Rust' Crew Expressing 'more Accurate Account' Of Tragedy

Weeks after the tragic shooting incident in the sets of Rust, Alec Baldwin has released a letter on behalf of 25 cast and crew members of the western film. The contents of the letter are aimed at defending the production from reports of 'unsafe' working conditions, and 'employee walk-offs' before the fatal October 21 accident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins occurred.

The two-page letter states that it has "not sanctioned or influenced in any way by the producers". The undersigned stated that they "believe the public narrative surrounding our workplace tragedy to be inadequate and wish to express a more accurate account of our experience“. The letter comes a week after Alec Baldwin's first-ever interview with ABC since the incident, where he stated he doesn't feel guilty about what happened.

Alec Baldwin shares an open letter by Rust crew members

Taking to his Instagram handle yesterday, the actor posted the two-page letter, which noted that," The descriptions of Rust as a chaotic, dangerous and exploitative workplace are false and distract from what matters the most: the memory of Halyna Hutchins, and the need to find modern alternatives to outdated industry firearm and safety practices.”.

The coworkers further called Hutchins the "heart of our production", noting that "Losing her hurt every single one of us. We are hurting from the loss of our togetherness, our spirit, and the loss of our labor. We are hurting for our friends that have been targeted by the public as they themselves grieve."

The letter concluded by mentioning that the members are fully cooperating with the investigators while supporting each other. "We kindly request that your speculations about us and our colleagues be sympathetic until an investigation is concluded. We are grateful to our many friends and family that have reached out to us privately to offer compassion and support."

According to People, in his latest interview with ABC, Alec noted that he 'never pulled the trigger' but just cocked it and 'let go of the hammer' when it eventually fired. He also revealed that he has recurring dreams about that tragic day and the imagery of guns keeps him wide awake at night.

(IMAGE: AP)