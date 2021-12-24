Alec Baldwin Extends Gratitude To Fans Post Rust Tragedy; Says "It's Been Very Difficult"

Alec Baldwin was recently in the news after he was involved in a tragic incident on the sets of his film Rust, that caused the death of the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. The actor has now opened up about the incident and extended his gratitude to his fans for their supports during these tough times. He uploaded a video on social media and thanked his fans for their 'prayers, thoughts and lots of encouragement.'

Alec Baldwin extends gratitude to fans for their support

The actor headed to his social media account on Friday and wished all his fans and followers a Merry Christmas and thanked them for being by his side after the prop gun incident on the sets of Rust. He said, "I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all the people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers, thoughts and lots of encouragement. I've gotten hundreds of emails from friends, family and colleagues, I'm very grateful for that."

The actor also spoke about the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins and mentioned it was something he thinks about every day. He mentioned that all that is important to him in his life now are his wife, Hilaria and their kids as he spoke about moving on with his life and getting through this tough time. He said, "It's true, I only care about my wife and my kids and moving forward with my life and trying to get through a tough time, a really tough time...I want to say thank you to all the people who sent me good wishes who sent me support. I'm really grateful for that, I feel very awkward going through this, it's been very difficult."

He also wished his fans were as 'lucky' as he is to be with his family during the holidays. He then extended his best wishes to everyone watching the video and requested them to wear their masks and stay safe. He also ended the video with a joke and said, "Don't let Sanat Clause down the chimney without a mask."

Image: AP