Alec Baldwin Gets Sued For Defamation By Family Of Marine Killed In Afghanistan

Amidst the lawsuits around the Rust movie shooting incident, Alec Baldwin has again landed in trouble with another lawsuit filed against him. It was recently revealed that the actor was being sued for defamation by a family of Marine in Afghanistan who claimed that the actor had falsely accused them of being present at the capitol riots in Washington, D.C. on 6 January.

According to the documents obtained by People, it was unveiled that the family has been demanding a jury trial, however, the outlet is yet to receive any comment from Alec Baldwin's attorney on the same.

Why has Alec Baldwin been sued for defamation?

It all began when Rylee McCollum was killed outside Afghanistan's international airport on 26 August when the U.S. military troops were trying to evacuate people out of the country after the Taliban takeover. It was then revealed in the court documents that Baldwin found one of Marine's sisters, Roice on Instagram post-McCollum's death and gave a donation of $5000 to send it to McCollum's widow, Jiennah Crayton, and their baby.

As per the complaint, Baldwin allegedly accused Roice of being a part of the 6 January capitol riots and even referred to her as "insurrectionist" and a "Jan. 6 rioter" in the glimpses he shared of his Instagram DM. He also reshared the picture of Roice with a message for her that read 'I reposted your photo. Good luck.'

While Alec Baldwin later deleted that picture, Roice, her sister Cheyenne and Crayton revealed how they received death-threats and harmful messages after the actor's post. The court document even stated that though Roice attended a protest at the Capitol on 6 January she was not a part of the riots that followed. She even referred to Baldwin's Instagram comments and stated that they were "false, outrageous, defamatory, irresponsible, vindictive" and revealed how she and her sisters had to go through severe emotional distress.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP