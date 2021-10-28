Alec Baldwin Gunshot Case: NRA Issues A 'bizarre' Statement Accusing 'Rust' Producers

As the investigation continues on the Alec Baldwin fatal shooting incident, the National Rifle Association recently issued a shocking piece of statement accusing the Rust movie producers of endangering their crew members by not providing them with a set of loaded guns.

The makers of the movie, Rust, recently revealed that the shooting of the movie has been halted until the investigation of the Alec Baldwin case is completed.

National Rifle Association (NRA) accuses Rust producers of not providing firearms to every crew member

Amidst the Rust prop gun tragedy, many people have expressed their opinion on the incident and the death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins but recently a shocking and bizarre piece of the statement was issued by NRA President Carolyn D. Meadows (obtained by The Onion). While condemning the safety measures on the movie sets, the NRA President, Meadows accused the Rust producers and stated that they should have provided every crew member with a loaded firearm. She further stated that if they had given every crew member gun, the situation would have been different. She stated,

“If everyone working on the shoot that day had been carrying a firearm with live ammunition, things might have played out very differently."

She further blamed the producers by stating that they only wanted to cut costs by arming the actor and no one else present on the sets. She also explained how the situation would have been if every crew member was given a separately loaded firearm. She explained,

“Just imagine if each person on location—from the production assistants to the makeup artists to the caterers—had been given access to at least one AR-15 and two handguns per man. I’m not saying that woman would still be alive, but at least crew members would have had the opportunity to squeeze off some rounds at the man who shot her, ensuring the threat was permanently neutralized."

As per the latest update on Alec Baldwin's case reported by The New York Times, Santa Fe County district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies issued a statement revealing that they haven't ruled out anything and criminal charges were still on the table while stating that enormous amount of bullets were found from the movie set. It was further stated that their investigation was focusing on what kind of round killed Halyna Hutchins, and who put the ammunition in the firearm before the shooting incident occurred.

Image: AP