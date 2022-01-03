Alec Baldwin Hopes For 'peace' In 2022; Reflects On 'worst Situation' Post 'Rust' Tragedy

Actor Alec Baldwin, on New Year's Day, took to Instagram and posted a self-recorded video in which he can be seen sharing his hopes for the coming year amid the ongoing fallout from the tragic Rust shooting. Sharing the nearly 13-minutes video, he wrote in the caption, "Another chance to let go of anything that is hurting us. Destroying us."

Baldwin marked the beginning of the new year by reflecting on his involvement in the death of the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, which he termed it as 'the worst situation' he has ever been a part of.

Alec Baldwin reflects on his 'worst situation'

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the 63-years-old actor said, "I've had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit than I've had people who are malignant about the death of Halyna Hutchins. I'm not afraid to say that and to couch that in some euphemisms — somebody died very tragically. And I've gotten so much, I mean so much, goodwill from people. It's just incredible."

Baldwin added, "This has been surely the worst situation I've ever been involved with and I'm very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible. No one wants the truth more than I do." Further, he admitted that he is not a 'New Year's resolution person' and shared his goals for 2022.

He stated, "But the one thing I do want to consider very carefully in this coming year and to really push myself is in terms of trying to not allow the negativity in my life to affect me. I've been having some very interesting phone calls with some very interesting people who I will not name, but some of them rather well-known people who deal in all kinds of behavioral, philosophical, religious, spiritual, meditation, all kinds of ways to attain a state of mind where you really short-circuit a lot of the negative in your life. And that's what I want."

The Emmy winner said, "My goal in the new year is peace, awareness, consciousness, deepening my relationships with the people that I love, pulling them closer to me, and improving relationships with people I care about but maybe I don't get to see much of them anymore."

About Rust tragedy

Baldwin is currently involved in an ongoing investigation into the untimely death of Hutchins in October, who breathed her last on the set of his film, Rust, when a prop gun Baldwin was holding went off, killing Hutchins. According to People magazine, investigators had issued a search warrant for Baldwin's cellphone in the latest development in the case. The local authorities in New Mexico are continuing to investigate the tragic accident and the production of the film has been halted. At the time, Baldwin is leaning on his wife and children for support.

Image: AP