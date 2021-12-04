Alec Baldwin Opens Up About Fatal 'Rust' Tragedy; 'can't Imagine Being On Screen With Gun'

Alec Baldwin recently gave his first interview after the fatal prop gun incident on the sets of his film Rust, that caused the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. During an interview with ABC News, the actor spoke about the possibility of his career being over. He also mentioned that he 'can't imagine' being around guns on set again.

Alec Baldwin opens up about future of his acting career after Rust Tragedy

The actor opened up about the unfortunate incident that became the talk of the town in October and mentioned he would 'go to any lengths to undo what happened.' The actor said that his career 'could be' over after the incident, but mentioned that his family is all he has and he couldn't care less about his career at this point. He also mentioned that he 'can't imagine' ever being part of the film that had a gun in it ever again.

The actor also revealed that he 'didn't pull the trigger' that fatally shot Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. As per AP reports, the 63-year-old actor was told that the gun was safe to handle but are still probing the incident. The investigation team is now trying to uncover how a live round ended up in the gun.

The actor recently posted on social media after a long break and mentioned that his wife, Hilaria Baldwin gave him a reason to live through it all after the incident took place. He uploaded a picture of himself with one of the six children he shares with Hilaria and expressed his love and gratitude for her. He wrote, "No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin." He mentioned that his life with his family is all he cares about and said, "These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you."

Image: AP