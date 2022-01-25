Alec Baldwin, Other ‘Rust’ Producers Want To Toss Out Lawsuit Over Fatal Shooting

The Rust film set tragedy shook the entire Hollywood industry. Moreover, actor Alec Baldwin, who accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with what was supposed to be a prop gun, had been through some rough months. Soon after the tragic incident, the actor and the film's producers were in a legal battle as a lawsuit was filed against them. Now, Baldwin and the producers are willing to toss out the lawsuit that is demanding a trial before a jury.

As per a report by Deadline, Alec Baldwin and Rust producers have released a statement against the lawsuit, claiming that they did not know the prop gun used in the film was loaded with live ammunition. "Nothing about Plaintiff's allegations suggest that any of Defendants, including Mr Baldwin, intended the Prop Gun to be loaded with live ammunition," stated Baldwin, El Dorado Pictures Inc. Rust Movie Productions, Ryan Donnell Smith, Thomasville Pictures, Langley Allen Cheney, Anjul Nigam, Cavalry Media and Matthew DelPiano.

The actor and the producers further argued they knew nothing about the prop gun. "The absence of such allegations of course makes sense because the incident is apparently unprecedented in the filmmaking industry," the document added. While Baldwin and his fellow producers' lawyers are requesting to toss out the case, the other party is claiming that the actor should have checked the gun before using it in the shot. The party is saying the actor should have, "assumed that the gun in question was loaded unless and until it was demonstrated to him or checked by him that it was not loaded."

Alec Baldwin Rust tragedy lawsuit

Following the disturbing tragedy on the sets of Alec Baldwin's Rust, Serge Svetnoy, the head of lighting, filed a lawsuit against the actor and other crew members. Svetnoy mentioned that Halyna Hutchins, who died in the tragedy, was his friend. He stated in the suit that the negligence of the crew members caused him "severe emotional distress." At a news conference, he stated that they should never, ever, have had live rounds on this set. As per AP, the suit further stated, "They knew that their conduct created a substantial risk of significant harm and risk of death, yet acted and continued to act in willful, wanton, reckless, conscious, deliberate, aggravated, outrageous and reprehensible disregard for and contravention of the interests, rights, and safety of the cast and crew of 'Rust.'"

