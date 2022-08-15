Alec Baldwin Pulled The Trigger On 'Rust' Set During Shooting, Confirm FBI Forensic Report

A tragic incident occurred on the sets of the movie Rust back in October 2021 after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and leaving the film's director Joel Souza injured. The investigation is underway and no charges have been filed so far. However, as per new FBI forensic reports, it was revealed that the gun could not have been fired without someone pulling the trigger first. The accidental discharge testing by the federal agency determined that the gun used could not have gone off without its trigger being pulled.

As per a report by People, in October 2021, Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico while shooting for his movie Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, the director of photography, was shot by a prop firearm and was soon airlifted by a helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital where she was announced dead. On the other hand, the second victim, director Joel Souza, 48, was injured and received treatment at Christus St. Vincent Medical Center.

FBI Forensic reports conclude that Alec Baldwin might have pulled the trigger

According to FBI recent forensic reports, the "trigger was pulled, however, the recent report contradicts Balwin's statement to Good Morning America back in December 2021. The destructive shot had also gotten the film's director Joel Souza injured. Since the incident, Alec sat down for the first time and denied pulling the trigger of the gun on set while filming when the anchor indicated that nowhere on the script did it say to pull the trigger. During the interview with Good Morning America, Alec insisted, "Well, the trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger." Later when the host doubled down on the question, Baldwin answered, "No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never."

Moreover, Balwin who has been bounded up in a bunch of lawsuits after the incident maintained that he did not know how the real gun got on set. He asserted, "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property." It was also previously reported that Hutchins' death on the official postmortem report has been marked as an "accident." The report read, "Based on all available information, including the absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death, the manner of death is best classified as an accident."

Image: AP