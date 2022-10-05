Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement In Halyna Hutchins' Death Lawsuit

The infamous set of Hollywood film Rust will be witnessing its cast and crew’s return for shooting in January 2023, over a year after the tragic death of Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

According to BBC, actor Alec Baldwin, who accidentally shot Hutchins to death on October 21, 2021, reached a settlement with the cinematographer’s family on Wednesday, October 5. A report by Deadline claims that the filming of Rust will resume in January next year and the project will be executively produced by Hutchins' husband Matthew.

While details of the settlement have not been revealed, Hutchins’ husband said that both parties have arrived at the conclusion that Hutchin’s death was an accident.

He also said that he is ready to take over the film project as an executive producer, with the original cast and crew returning to "pay tribute" to his deceased wife.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work,” Matthew said.

On the other hand, Baldwin’s lawyer Luke Nikas said in a statement: "Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

How did Halyna Hutchins die?

The Ukrainian cinematographer was fatally shot on October 21, 2021, on the sets of Rust when Baldwin pointed a gun at her and accidentally pulled the trigger. This resulted in Hutchins’ death, with director Joel Souza sustaining injuries.

Image: AP