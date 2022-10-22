Alec Baldwin Remembers Late Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins On 1 Year Of 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin paid tribute to late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the first anniversary of her death, which happened on the sets of his film Rust. Hutchins was killed after a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin fired, also injuring the film’s director, Joel Souza. This comes weeks after Baldwin and Hutchins's estate reached a settlement after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the latter in February.

Alec Baldwin remembers Halyna Hutchins on 1 year of Rust shooting

Taking to his Instagram handle, Alec shared a picture of Halyna Hutchins working on the set of a film. In the caption, he wrote, "One year ago today…" Take a look.

Reacting to his post, netizens dropped comments like, "I’m sorry for her, her family, her loved ones. I’m sorry for you and for the others in the production. This is tragic," "I am so glad you and her husband are working together to finish the movie. You honour her in finishing the job," " I am so sorry for her loved ones and for you too."

Earlier this month, Baldwin announced that he and Hutchins' family had reached a settlement. The statement posted on the actor's Instagram handle read, "We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins." It continued, "Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

Meanwhile, the Rust shooting will resume in January, however, the production will not return to New Mexico, where a criminal investigation and state workplace safety proceedings remain unresolved. As per Variety, the production is still looking for a new location, but California is a possibility, said Melina Spadone, the attorney for Rust Movie Productions LLC.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALECBALDWININSTA)