Alec Baldwin Says He Lost 5 Projects Post 'Rust' Shooting; Credits His Family For Support

Alec Baldwin is still bearing the brunt of the tragic Rust shooting incident, which caused the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor recently shed light on how the incident took a toll on his professional life, revealing he lost five projects as people feared hiring him.

Talking to CNN, Alec shed light on the recent project he was thrown out of, and how selflessly his wife Hilaria has supported him through all this. Baldwin also remembered Hutchins, adding that she was adored by everyone on sets and that her demise was 'the worst thing of all'.

Alec Baldwin says he lost 5 projects following the Rust shooting

Talking about the recent venture he was removed from, Alec mentioned, "I got fired from another job yesterday. There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane … I’ve been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday, ‘We don’t want to do the film with you because of this."

Baldwin also said he feared for his life after Donald Trump publicly said that he believed the Rust shooting was done on purpose. Alec said the fears have" taken years off my life" as there's "this torrent of people attacking me who don’t know the facts."

He credited his wife Hilaria Baldwin for pushing him through the tragedy, adding that he would've quit Hollywood if it wasn't for her. "If I didn’t have her, I probably would have quit, retired, gone off, you know, sold everything I owned, got a house in the middle of nowhere and just, you know, did find something else to do, sell real estate," he said.

Talking about Halyna, who died as a result of him pulling the trigger, Alec added, "Everybody adored her as a person. That she died, that’s the worst thing of all. Somebody died, and it was avoidable. It was so unnecessary. Every day of my life I think about that."

Baldwin is currently awaiting a decision from the prosecutors, who'll decide whether he should face criminal charges over the accident. The actor has placed the responsibility for the accident on Hannah Gutierrez, the armourer and props assistant on Rust, as well as assistant director Dave Halls.

(IMAGE: AP)