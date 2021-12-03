Alec Baldwin Says Wife Hilaria Gave Him Reason To Live, Post The 'Rust' Shooting Incident

Alec Baldwin posted an emotional appreciation post for his wife Hilaria Baldwin post his first tell-all interview with ABC about his tragic Rust shooting incident.

The actor shared a photo with one of his sons and wrote that his wife Hilaria had given him a reason to live amidst everything that happened in the last month.

Alec Baldwin shares appreciation post for wife Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin took to his Instagram and shared a post showing love and gratitude for his wife Hilaria Baldwin following the broadcast of his first sit-down since the Rust shooting incident that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin shared a picture of him holding one of the six children he shares with his wife Hilaria and wrote, "No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin."

He continued and wrote, "These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you."

As per People, Alec began his interview with ABC by saying that he was coming forward because he "felt there were a number of misconceptions, most of it from sources I really wouldn't concern myself about." Talking about the tragic incident he said, "I want to make sure that I don't come across like I'm the victim because we have two victims here. All of what happened that day leading up to this event was precipitated on one idea, and that idea is that Halyna and I had something profound in common," he added, "that is we both assumed the gun was empty, other than those dummy rounds."

As per reports, Alec and the producers of Rust were named in a lawsuit filed by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who was allegedly standing in the line of fire when the gun went off. Earlier this year in October, Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and leaving the film's director Joel Souza injured.

Image: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin