Alec Baldwin 'shot, Hung' In Viral Photos From The Sets Of Rust

Alec Baldwin was recently snapped in a daunting scenario on the newly-resumed set of the film Rust. Several pictures of the actor have been making the rounds on the Internet, in which he can be seen being hanged by a noose. However, it has not been disclosed whether the actual hanging scene will be featured in the movie or not. Reportedly, in real life, Harland Rust was sentenced to hang for an accidental murder.

In some other pictures, the Pixie actor was seen standing alongside his crew in a blood-stained shirt. He further paired his outfit with matching pants and leather boots. A noose was also seen placed around his neck from the hanging scene. Earlier, his photos holding a rifle backward went viral. These photos surfaced soon after criminal charges against him were dropped in the Halyna Hutchins case. Check the photos below:

Dead man walking: Alec Baldwin is hauled off to the GALLOWS in blood-stained shirt on set of Rust as filming resumes in Montana after he killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins https://t.co/aNNN3wYWlv pic.twitter.com/aq7GzOgj1j — Karli Bonne’ (@KarliBonnita) April 29, 2023

Alec Baldwin photographed holding a rifle backwards.



The photograph was taken after the actor was just cleared of two counts of involuntary manslaughter charges for shooting producer Halyna Hutchins with a loaded gun on set of his western movie Rust.



He has now resumed… pic.twitter.com/TRxmpUGYdk — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 23, 2023

Charges dropped against Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin was charged with the involuntary manslaughter case of Halyna Hutchins and was in a legal battle over the fatal on-set shooting in 2021. Halyna died after a live bullet from a prop gun was fired toward her. The gun was being handled by the actor himself. However, the criminal charges against the actor were dropped after he confessed that he did not pull the trigger.

But the case remained active and is still ongoing against Hannah Gutierrez. After the prosecutors dropped the charges, Alec Baldwin's attorneys came forward and released a statement. The statement read, "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident."