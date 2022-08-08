Alec Baldwin Supports Anne Heche In Wake Of Fiery Accident; Netizens Call Out Actor

Actor Alec Baldwin recently shared a video on Instagram where he lent his support to actor Anne Heche after a crash in California left the actor hospitalised. Following her fiery car crash which left the actor with severe burns, Heche’s rep confirmed that the actor is now in a ‘stable condition.’ Heche suffered injuries recently as the blue Mini Cooper she was driving rammed into a house which ignited a "heavy fire"

Post the incident, Baldwin in a video on his Instagram referred to Heche as "brave" and said, "Hey, I just want to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche" with whom he starred in the 1996 film The Juror.

Alec Baldwin sends recovery wishes to Anne Heche

Baldwin who last year had to face criticism for his shooting incident on Rust sets, further said, “She is an amazingly talented woman." "I love you, Anne. I love you and I think you are such a talented person. I hope everything is ok. I hope you come through this. My heart goes out to you. I’m sorry you had this tragic thing happen to you, and I’m sending you all my love," he added. He further stated, "Everyone, join me please in sending their support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche. Thanks." The video amassed more than 11,000 likes overnight.

Baldwin received massive backlash for his message as the actor sent a support for Heche whose car crash crash caused a fiery blaze and destroyed a home. While Baldwin simply sent a message wishing Heche health, netizens went on to call out the actor for calling Heche brave and commenting on her ‘reckless' driving skills

One of the users commented below the video and wrote, “She put lives in danger." Another Instagram user commented, "What about the people that she almost killed?? Is she more important?" Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Did you see how reckless she was driving and how she hit a building before she crashed? Did you see the RING doorbell footage? She is lucky she didn’t kill anyone.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision.

IMAGE: Instagram/AlecBaldwin/AP