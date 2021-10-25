Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Halts Production As Authorities Investigate Halyna Hutchins' Death

Makers of Alec Baldwin's Rust has halted its production while authorities investigate the circumstances leading to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The probe comes days after a gun handled by Baldwin discharged on the sets, killing the cinematographer as well injuring the movie's director, Joel Souza. According to Variety reports, the actors were shooting for the film at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe when the gun, which, Baldwin had been told was unloaded, was discharged.

A statement from the Rust production company stated that they have made a decision to 'wrap the set' until the investigations are complete. The letter also mentioned that the production is aiding director Joel Souza in whatever capacity they can. People onboard the production further iterated that an internal review of safety protocols is being conducted.

Rust halts production amid Halyna Hutchins' death investigations

As per Variety, the makers didn't divulge other details about the ongoing probe, stating their 'limited ability' to declare anything 'publicly or privately'. The team has also arranged for 'in-person and virtual grief counsellors' for the project's cast and crew as they go through the tragic time, mourning the loss of their colleague. The letter mentioned that the producers were also in constant touch with Hutchins' family.

Donations to the AFI Halyna Hutchins Scholarship Fund will be made by the producers, who will match any contributions by the crew. The letter was concluded by the producers mentioning their heartbroken state, as they deemed it hard to 'see beyond the horizon'. Calling the moment a 'pause rather than an end', the makers noted that the spirit, which brought them to this special place, still remains.

Meanwhile, Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office will be holding a news conference in adherence to their investigation on Wednesday. A petition, urging Alec Baldwin to use his influence and hold in the Hollywood film industry to ban real guns and bring about change on the sets, has also been made. Actors Olivia Wilde and Holland Taylor are among the 22,000 people to have signed the petition till now.

Alec Baldwin recently released a statement about the incident and wrote that while he was in shock, he has been cooperating with the police regarding the investigation.

