Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' To Resume Shooting In January, A Year After Tragic Incident

Following the tragic incident on the sets of Hollywood star Alec Baldwin's upcoming film Rust, the movie is all set to resume shooting. After almost a year post the incident that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the filming will most probably resume in January.

However, as per Variety, the production will not return to New Mexico, where a criminal investigation and state workplace safety proceedings remain unresolved. The production is still looking for a new location, but California is a possibility, said Melina Spadone, the attorney for Rust Movie Productions LLC.

Alec Baldwin's Rust to resume shooting next year?

Recently, coming in as a major development, the production company announced a settlement on October 5 with Matthew Hutchins, the widower of the cinematographer. Under the agreement, production will be able to resume after a 15-month hiatus. Matthew Hutchins said in a statement that completing the film would be a way “to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

For those unknown, Halyna Hutchins got accidentally shot on Rust shooting sets while she was preparing a scene in a church with actor Alec Baldwin on October 21, 2021. Baldwin unholstered a gun, which he had been told was “cold,” and it fired. The bullet passed through her body and lodged in the shoulder of director Joel Souza. She was airlifted to a hospital, where succumbed to the injury.

Since then, strong investigations have determined that the armourer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, loaded one live round into Baldwin’s gun. Several other live rounds were also found on the set. While details of the settlement have not been revealed, Hutchins’ husband said that both parties have arrived at the conclusion that Hutchin’s death was an accident.

He also said that he is ready to take over the film project as an executive producer, with the original cast and crew returning to "pay tribute" to his deceased wife.

IMAGE: AP