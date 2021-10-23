Alec Baldwin's Tweet On 'wrongfully Killing Someone' Goes Viral After Prop Gun Incident

Hollywood's Academy Award nominee Alec Baldwin recently fired a prop gun on the sets of his next film, Rust. The incident led to the death of Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography and also left the director, Joel Souza injured. After the incident, an old tweet by the actor about wrongfully killing someone went viral.

Alec Baldwin's tweet about wrongfully killing someone goes viral

A tweet that Alec Baldwin posted in 2017 made the rounds after the actor fired a prop gun in New Mexico during the shoot of his next film. The tweet included the link to an article about a police officer shooting a suspect outside a 7-Eleven store in California. The actor wrote in response to the news, "I wonder how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone."

I wonder how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone...https://t.co/WE6QsAAXGI — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwln____) September 23, 2017

Alec Baldwin had fired a prop gun on set and shot the director and cinematographer at a Santa Fe film set in New Mexico. Baldwin was filming his next movie near Santa Fe when Halyna Hutchins, 42, the director of photography, was shot by a prop firearm. She was soon airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital where she was declared dead. The second victim, director Joel Souza, 48, was injured and has been receiving treatment at Christus St. Vincent Medical Center.

The incident has left show creators stumped and some have made changes to their set with immediate effect. Alexi Hawley, the showrunner of the 2018 series, The Rookie was shaken up about the incident and wrote a memo to her team. As per reports by Entertainment Weekly, she said there would be 'no more 'live' weapons on the show'.

She mentioned that the safety of the cast and crew of the show was 'too important' and 'any risk is too much risk.' She also asked the cast and crew to report anything they believe to be unsafe. Eric Kripke of The Boys also made a similar pledge not to use guns with blanks on his sets in memory of Halyna Hutchins. He wrote, "Someone hurt or killed on my set is my worst nightmare. Sending love to Halyna Hutchins' family, @JensenAckles, cast & crew of 'Rust.' I'm so sorry. In her memory, a simple, easy pledge: no more guns with blanks on any of my sets ever. We'll use VFX muzzle flashes. Who's with me?"

Someone hurt or killed on my set is my worst nightmare. Sending love to Halyna Hutchins' family, @JensenAckles, cast & crew of "Rust." I'm so sorry. In her memory, a simple, easy pledge: no more guns with blanks on any of my sets ever. We'll use VFX muzzle flashes. Who's with me? — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) October 22, 2021

Image: AP