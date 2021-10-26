Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Breaks Silence On Shooting Tragedy: 'My Heart Is With Halyna'

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin broke her silence after the former accidentally shot dead a cinematographer with a prop gun on the sets of his upcoming movie Rust. The yoga instructor and author said her heart was with Halyna Hutchins, the 42-yer-old cinematographer who was killed in the tragedy. She also extended her support to Hutchin's husband, their son and their family and loved ones.

Hilaria also extended support to her husband. She shared that there were words to express what she felt about the incident.

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin reacts to veteran actor's shooting accident on set

Hilaria Baldwin took to Twitter to share her statement. She wrote that it was 'impossible' to express the 'shock' and 'heartache of such a tragic accident.' Hilaria said that her heart is with the departed soul Halyna and also with her family. She concluded her message with the words 'heartbreak', 'loss', and 'support.'

Hilaria Baldwin, in the caption of the post, wrote that she was sending love to all. "Holding you all in my heart," read her message.

Earlier, Alec Baldwin had taken to Twitter and penned the message, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, a mother and deeply admired collegue of ours. I am fully co-operating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son and all who knew and loved Halyna."

'Rust' prop gun tragedy

The tragedy took place during the shooting of the movie Rust at Santa Fe in Mexico on October 21. Alec Baldwin fired an accidental discharge after being told by assistant director Dave Halls that it was a 'cold gun', to indicate that there were no live rounds in it.

The bullet hit Halyna Hutchins in the chest and the director of the movie, Joel Souza in the shoulder. The former was declared dead at the hospital, while the latter was discharged after treatment the same day.

Baldwin was questioned by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the case. First Judicial District Attorney, as well as the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau, are also looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, the filming of the movie has been halted indefinitely.