Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Claims Her Husband's Enemies Are Trying To 'destroy' Him

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria recently penned a heartfelt note for her husband and extended her gratitude towards him while reflecting on how he has been carrying a load amid the troubles he had been facing for his defamation lawsuit. In the note, Hilaria Baldwin also called out Alec’s enemies while claiming that they were trying to destroy her husband.

Hilaria Baldwin claims Alec’s enemies trying to destroy him

Hilaria Baldwin recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a romantic picture of her and her husband Alec in which they can be seen sharing an adorable moment together. In the caption, she hailed all the wonderful moments she spent with him while being grateful to him for everything he has done for his family. Adding to it, she also wrote about how his enemies were seeking to destroy him in order to delegitimise his voice and purpose while stating how hard he fought for what he believed was right.

The note read, “To enter your world and become your person has been both a joy and an eye opening experience. How many wonderful moments, meeting incredible people, doing amazing experiences, and building a family. I am forever grateful. Every day. The darker part is seeing behind the curtain at how some of this “business” can function and the blows and sacrifices that someone in the public eye takes for speaking up for what they believe and for helping others. Enemies of these missions seek to destroy you, in order to delegitimize your voice and purpose. This is not a new tactic…it’s as old as history…yet, how easy it is now more than ever to slander people and cherry pick and piece together strands taken out of context, “opinions”, or complete fabrications. "And how some people believe it or stay silent out of fear. Alec, how many times we look at each other and say: deep breath, in this together, keep on for the good of what we believe. Somos un buen equipo. How many times I’ve experienced people stopping you and thanking you for your philanthropy in the arts, your work with children, fighting for our environment, and yes, we all know: our politics. People see how hard you fight for what you believe is right. And we are grateful. Listen to these voices..turn down the volume on the darkness and negativity. I am the one that sees you in your dark moments…the human moments…(sic)”

(Image: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram)