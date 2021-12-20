Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Opens Up On Fighting Suicidal Thoughts; Says 'Just Keep Going'

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin has opened up about overcoming thoughts of suicide at the heart of the Rust shooting tragedy. The mother of six took to her Instagram handle and highlighted excerpts from a lengthy thread that was shared by Jameela Jamil. On social media, Jamil had discussed how negative attention online drove her into a severe depression more than a year ago, which led to negative thoughts of suicide.

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin on overcoming suicidal thoughts

The actor, however, revealed that she was given a massive boost of confidence when she landed a dream role. In the month of June, Jamil had chanced upon a part of the Disney Plus series, She-Hulk and shared a video with her followers of the moment she learnt about the casting.

Two weeks ago, Jamil re-shared the video and stated that she felt empowered by the big moment and further explained that she realised women in the glamourous business are subjected to more scrutiny than men. She went on to say that she believes women are not afforded the same redemption opportunities as male public figures either. In her recent repost, Hilaria agreed and said that she could relate to the negative thoughts the actor was having.

Taking to her IG story, Hilaria reposted the post and began, "1. I’m so proud of you," she wrote. "2. I relate to this so much. 3. So much online bullying. Harassment. Tabloid harassment drives us to want to not go on anymore. One day I’ll share my darkest moments with you. We think we are alone when in reality we are not and this is so common. We don’t have to suffer in silence if we connect with each other and stand up for what is right."

In her follow-up story, she wrote, "Just. Keep. Going." She talked about her state when she 'experienced such darkness' and vowed to do everything in her power to prevent other women in the industry from going through the same thing. Baldwin is being criticised for her actor husband being involved in the highly publicised on-set shooting tragedy that took place in October and left a woman dead on the set of an indie-Western film in New Mexico.

In an unfortunate incident that took place earlier this year, Alec Baldwin, while at the sets of the film Rust, accidentally shot dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured movie director, Joel D'souza. Hutchins was killed and the film's helmer Joel Souza was wounded when a prop gun that Baldwin was holding fired, discharging a live round that was not supposed to be on the set.

Image: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin