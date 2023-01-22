Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Wears 'Empathy' Sweatshirt As Actor Stares At Criminal Charge

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin was recently spotted wearing a sweatshirt that reads “empathy”. The pictures were published by The Daily Mail. Hilaria Baldwin’s appearance coincides with Alec Baldwin facing criminal charges over the October 2021 ‘Rust’ incident when a prop gun misfire led to the actor fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hilaria Baldwin was photographed in New York City. She wore a green crew-neck sweatshirt while the word ‘empathy’ was written in white. The 39-year-old also made headlines for her Spanish accent while speaking with the paparazzi.

The Daily Mail also published photos of Alec Baldwin leaving their Manhattan apartment for the first time since the charges were announced. The paparazzi spotted the 64-year-old Hollywood actor stepping into a car.

The charges against Alec Baldwin

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies along with special prosecutor Andrea Reeb revealed on Thursday that Alec Baldwin and armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Rust director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident, though no charges are being filed from his side. The formal filing of the charges will take place before the end of the month.

As per a press release, assistant director David Halls separately signed a plea agreement over the charge of a deadly weapon being negligently used on set.

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin’s lawyer Luke Nikas from Quinn Emanuel said in a statement that the decision is “a terrible miscarriage of justice”. He added that the gun was essentially a prop, which means that he couldn’t have known about a live round in the gun. Nikas added that the actor will contest these charges, and is seeking to win.

Hutchins’ family is supportive of the charges being filed against the ‘30 Rock’ actor and the prop master in the shooting case. Their attorney, Brian J. Panish formally stated that the investigation from their own end finds the charges to be valid, and will “fully cooperate” with the proceedings to ensure that the justice system doesn’t let the guilty slip.