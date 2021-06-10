Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Toned Physique In Recent Magazine Cover

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio is often seen flaunting her toned physique on her social media handles. She recently featured on the cover of a Russian magazine and looked absolutely glam in the wet look that she sported. Scroll along and take a look at the pictures.

Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts her toned physique in a recent magazine cover

The model cum actor made it to the Summer 2021 edition of the Russian magazine Numero. She wore a bunch of different ensembles, all of which gave a glimpse of well–maintained abs as well as legs. In the picture, that made it to the cover, Ambrosio was wearing a bandeau top and slit skirt, coordinated with it in the same print.

She went for minimal make-up and no jewellery look, for the cover picture. The shoot was water-themed and all the outfits had tones of the colour blue added to them. She captioned, the set of pictures with “Breaking The Waves”.

More about Alessandra Ambrosio

Recently, Alessandra went Instagram-official with her model boyfriend Richard Lee, with whom she uploaded a few pictures from a beach in Malibu. The two captured selfies as they packed on PDA, on their beach date on May 25, 2021. The model also shares two kids, Noah Phoenix and Anja Louise with her former fiance and Re/Done denim co-founder Jamie Mazur. The couple dated for almost a decade, until they parted ways in 2018.

Her relationship with the Wilhelmina model marks the second relationship since her break-up with Mazur. Prior to this, she was with Nicoló Oddi, co-designer of Alanui, for two years till their split in 2020. Ambrosia travels quite often and shares her experiences around the globe with her 10.3 million followers on Instagram.

On the work front, Alessandra launched her second swimwear line GAL Floripa, along with her younger sister Aline and best friend Gisele Cória in March 2019. She was also a Victoria Secret Angel until she retired after a 13-year stint in 2017. She also had another beachwear brand, named Ale by Alessandra which ran for four years from 2014 to 2018.

Image: Alessandra Ambrosio Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.