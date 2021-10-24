Alex Baldwin's Film Camera Crew Walked Off In Protest From Sets Hours Before Shooting

The death of a cinematographer due to a prop gun bullet fired by Alec Baldwin has sent shockwaves across the world. As authorities investigated the incident in Mexico, it has emerged that a camera crew left the sets over conditions before the fatal shooting. Among the issues, they protested against included safety concerns.

The issues did not emerge on the same day but had been a point of discussion since the start of the month. As per a report on AP, seven technicians walked off the sets some hours before the fatal shooting incident. As per the statement from one of those to leave the production, who requested anonymity over fear of it affecting his future prospects, the issues that were raised included safety procedures and housing accommodations.

The crew was on the 12th day of a 21-day schedule for the movie Rust when the tragic incident took place. The incident took place at the Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, a popular filming location, on October 21.

The cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was rushed to the hospital after she was hit in the chest. She was declared dead at the hospital.

The director Joel Souza was hit in the shoulder and also was hospitalised. He was discharged on the same day.

As per reports by Los Angeles Times and New York Times, a stunt double for Baldwin, some days before the incident, fired an accidental live round, and that there were at least three accidental discharges over the days before the incident took place.

Alec Baldwin, who is also the producer of the movie, called it a 'tragic incident.' The veteran spoke to detectives, said the Santa Fe Sheriff and that the actor was seen in tears outside the sheriff's office.

The Santa Fe sheriff is investigating what 'type of projectile' was discharged and how the incident took place.

As per the court records, it was assistant director, Dave Halls, who handed the gun to Alec Baldwin and shouted 'cold gun', to indicate that it did not carry any live rounds.

Tributes poured in for Hutchins from around the world, including from Indian stars.

