Alex Beresford On Piers Morgan's Exit: 'Didn't Want Him To Quit, But Wanted Him To Listen'

Television presenter Alex Beresford, who challenged Piers Morgan during Tuesday's edition of GMB for his remarks regarding the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s mental health, took to Twitter on March 11, 2021, as he breaks silence on Piers Morgan's exit. In the statement shared Alex said, "There is so much that can be said". He also revealed much more details in the heartfelt note.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Alex Beresford wrote, “Piers' departure sincerely wasn't the conclusion I was hoping for". He added, "Over the last few years, Piers and I have had a lively, cheeky on-air relationship. We both wanted to be on the show Tuesday morning, and from our very public conversations on Twitter, we both knew how strongly our opinions differed on the treatment of Harry and Meghan pre and post the interview that has split the world."

Alex Beresford didn't want Piers Morgan to quit

Alex continued, "I hoped we could reach a place of understanding. It's sad that we weren't able to get there, but challenging his opinion was not an outrage. On this occasion, we have to agree to disagree”. He also revealed, “I didn't want him to quit, but I did want him to listen. Personally, Piers has always supported my growth. He's given me advice on several occasions and for that I am grateful. I wish him well!" Take a look at his tweet below.

As soon as Alex Beresford shared the tweet online, fans went on to flood the comment with many messages to the host. Some of them said that what Alex did was right, while some were so happy with his tweet that they called him ‘mature’. One of the users wrote. “This is both mature and generous. Bravo”. Another one wrote, “You did nothing wrong Alex. You said what any person with an ounce of humanity and empathy would have said. #TeamAlex”. Take a look at the post below.

This is both mature and generous. Bravo. — Harriet Davies RN #FairPayForNursing (@Harriet_ms) March 11, 2021

You are not to Blame, piers is who he is. Unfortunately he is not a nice person. His past clearly shows this and he will never change his tabloid ways. — Kiran ðŸŒ¹ (@Kir4nPunjani) March 11, 2021

You did nothing wrong Alex. You said what any person with an ounce of humanity and empathy would have said. #TeamAlex — dawn marie (@fulbut) March 11, 2021

You were calm and dignified when you made your points. You’re completely right in what you said - he sat there spouting his opinions not letting anyone else say a word. He just didn’t want to listen to anyone else but himself. — Dave (@DavidMackayy) March 11, 2021

Meghan admitted during her and Harry's video interview with Oprah, which aired on CBS on Sunday, March 7, that she felt suicidal at one stage while living as a royal and that the monarchy turned down her requests for mental health care. On Monday, March 8, Piers said on Good Morning Britain, "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report”. On Tuesday, March 9, Piers Morgan walked out of the show Good Morning Britain after co-host Alex Beresford called his behaviour "diabolical" in response to remarks he made during the Harry and Meghan interview.