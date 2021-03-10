Alex Pettyfer All Set To Step In And Star In Ben Cookson's 'The Chelsea Cowboy'

Alex Pettyfer is all set to play the lead role in the upcoming film titled, The Chelsea Cowboy. According to Deadline, the film will be directed by Ben Cookson and will be premised on the colourful life of John Bindon, a British actor, tough guy, and Lothario. The Chelsea Cowboy plot will follow the fall and rise of mafia hardman-turned-actor Bindon, who was powerless to escape his criminal background even after a prosperous movie career and passionate romantic dalliances with numerous socialites.

Alex Pettyfer in The Chelsea Cowboy cast

Leon Butler wrote the screenplay and will produce the movie along with Victor Glynn. Pettyfer, who has appeared in films such as I Am Number Four and Magic Mike, will produce alongside James Ireland's Dark Dreams Entertainment. Echo Boomers, in which he co-starred with Michael Shannon, was his most recent film. He'll next be seen in the thriller Warning, in which he'll co-star with Annabelle Wallis, Thomas Jane, and Alice Eve.

Bindon, whom the film is centred around, had a record of getting into brawls as a child and ended up in borstal. Ken Loach noticed him in a London bar and asked him to debut in his movie Poor Cow in 1967. He then ended up playing a vicious gang leader along with Mick Jagger in Performance (1970) and a London criminal mastermind in Michael Caine's Get Carter (1971).

Christine Keeler, the erstwhile Playboy's "Bunny Girl," Serena Williams, and Vicki Hodge, with whom he had a tumultuous and abusive 12-year relationship, were among his socialite girlfriends. His ties even stretched to Princess Margaret, with whom he managed to spend three weeks at her Caribbean home. Bindon was linked to the Kray Twins as well as the Richardson Gang, according to reports. He worked as a security guard for directors and producers and music artists in the late 1970s, which include Led Zeppelin on their 1977 U.S. tour, in which he was fired for fights backstage, as per the article.

Director Cookson said in the interview that he was thrilled to gain Alex as part of his team and was looking forward to seeing what he would bring to the character of John Bindon. He called Bindon complex, creative yet vicious, endearing scoundrel who entranced commoners and princesses equally in London's thriving sixties and seventies. Waiting For Anya, Cookson's most recent film, featured Oscar winner Anjelica Huston, Leon star Jean Reno, and Stranger Things artist Noah Schnapp. Idris Elba as well as Gemma Arterton went on to star in Butler's 2016 drama 100 Streets.

As per inputs from PTI