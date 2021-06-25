Alex Rodriguez Has Grown Closer To Ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis After Separation With JLo

Alex Rodrigues has been in the news for quite some time now because of his split with singer Jennifer Lopez. The two have released a statement saying that they are no longer together. Recently, Alex made headlines again because of his closeness with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The duo was not on good terms since their separation, but things seem to have changed in the past year.

On Alex Rodriguez’s relation to his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, a source told Us Weekly that Alex and Cynthia are good friends and have been co-parenting their children very well. They also said that the couple’s relationship was quite messy, but they have grown closer as friends in the last year. They also added that Alex has a lot of respect for Cynthia’s husband and they are just friends.

The source spoke about Alex’s recent breakup with Jennifer Lopez and said that he does not need people to help him get through a breakup. He said Alex is strong and has a lot of things going on in his life. The source said that Alex spends time with Cynthia because she is a part of his Inner circle of friends and he also trusts her.

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis

Alex Rodrigues and Cynthia Scurtis got married in 2002 after he met her in a gym in Miami. The couple has two children together, Natasha and Ella. After 6 years of marriage, Cynthia filed for divorce and stated emotional abandonment, an extramarital affair and other marital misconduct as reasons for their separation. In 2017, Rodreguez started dating Jennifer Lopez while Cynthia got married to real estate advisor, Angel Nicolas.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez started dating in 2017 and in 2019 the couple announced their engagement. The pair postponed their wedding twice after their engagement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April of 2021, the couple announced their separation and released a statement that said that they have realized they are better as friends and intend to remain so in future. They said that they will continue to work together on the shared projects and businesses and wish the best for each other. A few days later it was reported that Jennifer Lopez started dating her former partner Ben Affleck.

IMAGE: ALEX RODRIGUEZ/ INSTAGRAM

